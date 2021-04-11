Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 255.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 6.85% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

NAPR stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

