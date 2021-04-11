Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

BAPR opened at $30.72 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.

