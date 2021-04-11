Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 159,316 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 882.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,316 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

KRMD stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $153.00 million, a PE ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

