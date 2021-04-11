Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 15,574 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

