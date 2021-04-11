SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $190,460.55 and $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,170,271 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

