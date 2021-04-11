SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.30 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $522.33 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

