Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 8,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,532,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

