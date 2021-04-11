Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,478,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,434,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

