Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

