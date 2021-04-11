Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

