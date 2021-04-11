Stipend Reaches Market Capitalization of $546,598.90 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $546,598.90 and $71.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,459.11 or 1.00025486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.83 or 0.00475792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.00325260 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.62 or 0.00751325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003972 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

