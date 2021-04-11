Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Hold

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

