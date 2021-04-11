Stifel Financial Corp Sells 539 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $671,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,693,250. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.