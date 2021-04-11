Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,884 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

