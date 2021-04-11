Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,464 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $21,422,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.21 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

