Stifel Financial Corp Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

