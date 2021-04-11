Stifel Financial Corp Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.