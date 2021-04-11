Stifel Financial Corp Has $722,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

