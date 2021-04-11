Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $257.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.04 and its 200 day moving average is $230.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.