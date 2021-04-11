Steven M. Chaouki Sells 5,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after buying an additional 153,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
