Steven M. Chaouki Sells 5,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after buying an additional 153,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

