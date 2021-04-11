Stephens Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.25.

ODFL opened at $249.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $251.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

