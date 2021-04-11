Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 81,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

