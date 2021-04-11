Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Reaches $13.70 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $13.70 billion and approximately $6.51 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00294973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00053259 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.72 or 0.00381149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,382 coins and its circulating supply is 22,813,714,179 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

