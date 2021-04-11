Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.65. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $201.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $204.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

