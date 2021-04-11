SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

