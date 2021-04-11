Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.05 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

