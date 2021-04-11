Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,732 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 488,003 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

