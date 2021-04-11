Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $563,000 Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

