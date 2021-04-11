Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $554,000 Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

