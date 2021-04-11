Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 43,958 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,958 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USNA opened at $99.89 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $354,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,313.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

