Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MannKind by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MannKind by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 132,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.