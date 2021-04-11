Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

NYSE:ARE opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

