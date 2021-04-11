Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 116.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Maximus by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

