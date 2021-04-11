Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) Insider Buys A$19,980.00 in Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) insider James Joughin bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.00 ($14,271.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services to small and medium size businesses in Australia. It offers managed IT services, including enterprise grade managed Wi-Fi, cyber security, networking, disaster recovery, online backup, and desktop/laptop maintenance services, as well as infrastructure as a service; and Internet services for apartments, green fields, students, and connected communities, as well as for business.

