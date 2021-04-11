Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) Insider Buys A$19,980.00 in Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) insider James Joughin bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.00 ($14,271.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile
