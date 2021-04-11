Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPMYY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Investec raised Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

