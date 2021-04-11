SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

