Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

