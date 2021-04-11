Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

SONO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,704. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -166.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,134.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,475 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,480. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after buying an additional 318,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $28,414,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

