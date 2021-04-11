Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE SON opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

