Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $28.29.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.