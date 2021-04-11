Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $556.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.