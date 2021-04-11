SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.58 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 135.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and $2.58 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.24 or 0.03584859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.49 or 0.00413058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01134494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.43 or 0.00511823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.53 or 0.00449994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00370129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00206185 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.