SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Trading Down 32.5%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)’s share price fell 32.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 3,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.