SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.17 Million

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report sales of $534.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $459.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $64,500,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $4.77 on Friday, reaching $181.24. The stock had a trading volume of 186,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,234. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $181.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

