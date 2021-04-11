Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

