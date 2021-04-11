ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $38.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00053350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.45 or 0.00612628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

