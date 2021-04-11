ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.65 million and $240.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.92 or 0.00614878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033273 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

