Sentinel Chain (SENC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81,809.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $737,485.96 and approximately $81,809.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 62.6% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00615092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00081320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031991 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.