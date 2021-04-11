SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

SelectQuote stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.75.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,429,843. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

