SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
SelectQuote stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.75.
In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,429,843. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
