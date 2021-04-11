Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 3.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.